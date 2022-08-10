Aubrey Plaza rocks a crop top in New York as she promotes her new film

Aubrey Plaza wore an all white outfit to discuss her new film, “Emily the Criminal,” in a screening in New York. She was wearing a crop top, a long skirt, and some sunglasses, a perfect outfit that adapted to the city’s heat.
Plaza was photographed having some coffee as she headed to the SAG-Aftra Foundation. Her outfit was the right mix of formal and relaxed, perfect for an afternoon screening with an audience.
At the panel, she was joined by her co-star Theo Rossi.
That evening, Plaza wore a short white dress that she paired with some heels.
“Emily the Criminal” is a thriller that follows Emily (Plaza), a woman desperate to catch a break who gets involved in a bank heist in order to pay off her building debt. The film is directed by John Patton Ford and showcases a new side of Plaza, who, over the years has expanded her reach beyond the comedy sphere into roles that are deadpan, dramatic and funny, even when going to some very dark places.
In an interview with UPI, Plaza discussed her decision to get involved with the film and how the story reflects a reality for many people in the United States. “You’re seeing how broken the system is and how messed up it is,” she said. When talking about the inspiration behind her character, someone frustrated by the many constraints that affect her life, Plaza said she took at look at her past work experiences.
“I worked in the restaurant industry in New York when I was first starting out, so I felt like I tapped into that a lot,” she said. “I remember those feelings of waking up at 5 in the morning, getting on the subway, you’re freezing, you’re tired, you’re opening a restaurant for people.”
“Emily the Criminal” premieres in theaters this August 12th.