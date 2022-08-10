Aubrey Plaza rocks a crop top in New York as she promotes her new film

Aubrey Plaza wore an all white outfit to discuss her new film, “Emily the Criminal,” in a screening in New York. She was wearing a crop top, a long skirt, and some sunglasses, a perfect outfit that adapted to the city’s heat.

Plaza was photographed leaving her hotel.

Plaza was photographed having some coffee as she headed to the SAG-Aftra Foundation. Her outfit was the right mix of formal and relaxed, perfect for an afternoon screening with an audience.

At the panel, she was joined by her co-star Theo Rossi.

Aubrey Plaza in New York.

That evening, Plaza wore a short white dress that she paired with some heels.

“Emily the Criminal” is a thriller that follows Emily (Plaza), a woman desperate to catch a break who gets involved in a bank heist in order to pay off her building debt. The film is directed by John Patton Ford and showcases a new side of Plaza, who, over the years has expanded her reach beyond the comedy sphere into roles that are deadpan, dramatic and funny, even when going to some very dark places.