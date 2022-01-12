Aubrey Plaza will star in the second season of ‘The White Lotus’

Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the second season of “The White Lotus.” She’ll star as one of the leads of the successful HBO series, with some details of her character being revealed in a statement.

©GettyImages



Aubrey Plaza at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

According to Deadline, Plaza will play the part of Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins Michael Imperioli, a “The Sopranos” veteran who will play the part of Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his father and son. Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in the previous season, is rumored to be joining season 2.

“The White Lotus” is an HBO show, executive produced, written, and directed by Mike White. The series is a satire that follows a group of rich tourists on vacation at “The White Lotus,” a luxurious hotel in Hawaii. Throughout its six episodes, entitled guests clash with the hotel staff in hilarious and disturbing ways. Initially planned as a limited series, “The White Lotus” was one of HBO’s biggest hits of the year, benefitting from word of mouth, social media, and its weekly release schedule. The finale drew in 1.9 million viewers across platforms, according to a Variety report. The series has drawn rave reviews for its cast, including Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, who were nominated for SAG Awards. Coolidge was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

©GettyImages



The cast of “The White Lotus” at the premiere of the series.

Season 2 of “The White Lotus” will be set in a completely different resort and setting. Aubrey Plaza is an exciting addition to the series. Primarily known for her role in the series “Parks and Recreation” and “Legion,” Plaza has made a name for herself starring in comedies and dramas. She has a couple of exciting projects in the works, including the show “Olga Dies Dreaming” and the animated series “Little Demon.”