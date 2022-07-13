Watch Aubrey Plaza be weird in Italy in ‘Spin Me Round’ trailer

Aubrey Plaza is making a movie with her husband and one of her closest friends.

“Spin Me Round” marks Plaza and Jeff Baena’s third collaboration, and it costars Alison Brie, who’s worked with Plaza several times. The film follows a woman in Italy, desperate for love but finding a bunch of weird things instead.

The film stars Brie, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Baena. She plays Amber, a manager at a fast food restaurant who ends up winning a corporate retreat to Italy alongside some of her top managers. In Italy, she falls in love with the restaurant franchise founder (Alessandro Nivola) while simultaneously getting pestered by his assistant. Logically, that’s the role Plaza plays.

Jeff Baena has long collaborated with Brie and Plaza, making films like “Horse Girl” and “The Little Hours,” known for their offbeat humor.

Baena, Plaza, and Brie are close friends and have often talked about making movies together. In “Spin Me Round” there’s a scene where Brie and Plaza kiss, which Brie discussed in an interview with Insider. “It was so fun. That was one of my favorite nights of shooting,” she said. When asked if it was awkward to kiss Plaza in front of her husband, Brie revealed that it wasn’t, and that the three of them had been involved in similar situations before. “When we shot the ‘The Little Hours,’ Aubrey had a sex scene with my husband, Dave, so it’s come full circle, it’s all in the family,” she said.

“Spin Me Round” premieres this August 19th in theaters and on demand.