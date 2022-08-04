Pataky has a couple of matching tattoos, and one of them is with Miley Cyrus. They got that matching tattoos back, in 2016 with another friend when the singer was dating Chris’s little brother Liam Hemsworth. Despite the split, the actress said in 2020 “I don’t regret any of them.” “They’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments,” she told Vogue Australia.