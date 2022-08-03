Priyanka Chopra says ‘there is nothing more powerful than a mother’s instinct to protect her own’

New mom Priyanka Chopra was moved by the “resilience” of a mom who fled the war in Ukraine. The Isn’t It Romantic star, 40, recently traveled to Warsaw, Poland for a UNICEF mission, during which she visited a Blue Dot space at the Refugee Accommodation Centre, where she met with mothers and children from Ukraine who are staying at the center.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador recalled meeting a woman named Svetlana and her four-year-old son Ilya. “With tears streaming down her face she told me how she left her husband, parents and home overnight because her son hid under the bed, terrified of the sounds of the sirens and explosions, that became an everyday occurrence in Kyiv. She said she had no choice but to protect her child,” Priyanka penned. “As a new mother I was so moved by her resilience. There is nothing more powerful than a mother’s instinct to protect her own.”

“To put this into context, the war in Ukraine is a mother and child crisis, with women and children accounting for 90% of the refugees fleeing,” the Quantico alum added. “I’ve seen it for myself across the various @unicef supported programmes during my visit to Poland.”

Priyanka admitted that every woman she met “deeply touched and inspired” her. “These women are putting their own trauma aside to nurture and protect children. They are mothers, daughters, caregivers, teachers, volunteers, psychologists and so much more… each shouldering the responsibility of their families while displaced from their homes,” she penned.