Nick Jonas reveals his favorite father-daughter activity: ‘It’s been wonderful’

Nick Jonas is opening up about his journey as a first time father, after welcoming his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The 29-year-old singer recently shared his excitement after finally being able to have their daughter home, after spending 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit. Now Nick has confessed that this has been “just a magical season in our life.”

“She’s the best,” Nick said about their daughter, during a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

The famous Jonas brother also talked to ET about the activity he likes to do for his daughter regularly, “I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful,” he explained, “I’m singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that’s on the iPod or whatever, but I sing.”

The celebrity couple are known for keeping their personal life private, joking with Clarkson about keeping their daughter away from the spotlight. “There she is. She’s got a little heart face,” Nick said after a photo of the baby appeared on the screen, with a heart emoji covering her face.

Nick and Priyanka are not the only ones in the family that are protective of their kids, with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also explaining why they don’t want to expose their daughter Willa to the public.

“My daughter never asked for any of this,” Sophie stated during a recent interview, “It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that.”