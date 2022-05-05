Sophie Turner shares her experience during second pregnancy: ‘Best blessing ever’

Sophie Turner is sharing her excitement to expand her family with Joe Jonas, revealing that they are thrilled to welcome their second child and they are ready to celebrate their daughter’s second birthday in July.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star recently walked the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala, showing her baby bump alongside her husband, and talked about her experience during her second pregnancy.

Sophie says that their daughter Willa is excited to become a big sister, explaining that she will point to her stomach and say “What’s in there?” and she will respond “Baby,” adding that she is “a lot clingier than normal.”

“But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘Baby’ and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, ‘Baby.’ So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it,“ she admitted.

The actress talked about what it means for her to be a mom, “It’s what life is about for me, raising the next generation,” she continued, “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The celebrity couple are known for keeping their personal life private, as they are “very protective” of Willa. “My daughter never asked for any of this,” Sophie stated, “It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that.”