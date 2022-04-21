Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveal the name of their four-month-old baby girl

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the name of their four-month-old baby girl. According to several news reports, the happy couple welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January via surrogate.

The birth certificate obtained by TMZ reveals that Malti Marie was born just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a San Diego hospital. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Chopra informed via Instagram. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The singer and actress got married in December 2018 and hosted multiple events following their traditions.

As HOLA! USA previously reported, on Monday, July 19th Nick and Priyanka shared an adorable picture time-stamped 7/19/18- the day he asked Priyanka to make him the “happiest man in the world.”

Nick shared the first adorable selfie of them eating in front of the ocean after she said yes. They both smiled in the camera as she rested her face on her freshly decorated left hand, “3 years ago today. 💍❤️” he captioned the pic. Priyanka commented, “Thank you for asking jaan 😍.”

At the time, Priyanka also took to social media to share a different and equally adorable photo of them holding hands showing off the massive diamond engagement ring with their noses touching. She wrote a beautiful caption that said, “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you ❤️.”