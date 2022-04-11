Kylie Jenner seems to reveal her son still doesn’t have a name

Nearly a month after Kylie Jenner first announcement that her second child with Travis Scott was no longer named Wolf, it seems like they still haven’t decided on a name for the two-month-old.

It has been nearly four weeks since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shocked fans by revealing that her second child was no longer named Wolf as they initially announced following his birth on February 2.

While a lot of supporters were confused about why Jenner would announce that they were changing the baby’s name without revealing his new one, it’s starting to make a little more sense now as Kylie seems to drop a hint that they’re still in the process of picking it out.

On Sunday, April 10, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi attended the birthday party for Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson. In addition to a myriad of posts shared from the festivities, Jenner showed off the goodie baskets given to all of the cousins, with one being for “Stormi” and the other simply labeled, “Baby Webster.”

This post from Jenner got fans thinking: Could this two-month-old really not have a name yet? Or is the whole family working to keep his new name a secret until they make the big reveal?

©Kylie Jenner





This hint from Kylie comes two months after the reality star and Scott welcomed their second child together. The next month, Jenner revealed on Instagram that they decided to change his name, saying the one they initially chose just doesn’t fit their baby.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the mother of two wrote in an Instagram Story post in late March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

It looks like we’ll all have to wait a little longer to find out what this baby’s name has been changed to.