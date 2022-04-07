Kylie Jenner joins sister Kendall to support boyfriend Devin Booker at Phoenix Suns game

Kendall Jenner couldn’t wait to support her man as he traveled to Los Angeles for a game against The Clippers.

The reality star was joined by her little sister, Kylie Jenner, as they made their way to the arena formerly known as the Staples Center to support Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

The Suns ended up losing to The Clippers 113-109, a rare loss for the Arizona team. The Booker-led squad, which also features former Clippers star Chris Paul, is currently ranked number one in the West, only losing 17 games throughout the 2021-22 season.

Though the Jenner sisters didn’t end up being a good luck charm for The Suns, they still looked amazing as they sat courtside. For the outing, Kendall donned a colorful mini skirt, a white tank top, and knee-high black stiletto boots. Kylie was prepared for the air conditioning in Crypto.com Arena, wearing a large green coat, black leather pants, and light blue pumps.

This sister date came on the same day as the launch of Kylie Cosmetics‘ limited edition Kendall x Kylie makeup collection.

Kendall has been dating Booker since June 2020, and while it’s been almost two years, the couple still like to keep their relationship fairly private. But, as time goes on, they’ve opened up a little more about their union.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine last month, the NBA star got asked about being in the “public eye” and whether or not it’s “hard” being both an athlete and also the boyfriend of a high profile celeb like Jenner.

“I wouldn’t say hard,” he answered. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”