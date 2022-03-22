Kylie Jenner says her and Travis Scott’s son is no longer named Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son is no longer named Wolf Webster. She made the big announcement Monday afternoon on her Instagram story, “FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE” she wrote. “JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE,” the 24-year-old concluded.

©Kylie Jenner





The mom of 2 welcomed her son on Feb. 2, 2022, four years after giving birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018. She told the world his name was Wolf a few days later, on February 12, on her Instagram Story simpling writing, “WOLF WEBSTER” with a heart.

Kylie did not reveal what the baby formerly known as Wolf’s new name is, but the news comes a few hours after she dropped a video titled “To Our Son” on YouTube. The almost 10-minute long video is trending #1 on YouTube and includes some adorable home footage throughout Kylie’s pregnancy and her birth with the whole family. Their daughter Stormi Webster, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian,Khloe KardashianKourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and North West, all make appearances in the touching video.

We will have to see what Kylie and Scott’s son’s new name is but before his birth fans had running theories that the name would be “Angel,” since he was born on 2/2/22.