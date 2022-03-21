Kylie Jenner shares footage from pregnancy and the birth of Wolf Webster

Kylie Jenner is giving us an intimate look at her second pregnancy and the birth of her baby boy, Wolf Webster.

The mother of two--who also has 4-year-old Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott--gave birth to Wolf on February 2, 2022. To announce the big news, she posted a photo of Stormi’s hand holding onto her baby brother’s on Instagram, showing how close of a bond the siblings already have.

Since then, the social media star has been relatively quiet on all fronts, enjoying her time with the new baby and staying offline. Now, she’s sharing more about her journey to being a mother of two, uploading a 10-minute long video with clips from her pregnancy and the birth of Wolf.

Titled, “To Our Son,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a video similar to the one she posted for Stormi, though things are a little different this time around.

Now up to 100 million views, Jenner’s “To Our Daughter” video is how she first announced she had a child back in 2018, keeping the pregnancy private until she had already given birth.

For her second baby, she revealed that she was pregnant much earlier, even giving fans some maternity outfits and sharing a few bump pics along the way. Unfortunately, Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy led to a social media hiatus for both him and Kylie, making for a much quieter pregnancy than she might have planned.

Now, we’re catching up on everything we missed with Kylie’s video, which shows footage of the 24-year-old finding out she’s pregnant, having her baby shower, and even giving birth.

While the makeup mogul still didn’t give us a glimpse at Wolf’s face, we got to hear the moment he was welcomed into the world, which features Travis gleefully yelling, “What’s up big boy!” We also see messages from Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner all wishing their sister/daughter and her baby well.

Check out the adorable video up above.