Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is reportedly ‘helping out’ with baby brother Wolf Webster

Kylie Jenner might have to adjust to being a mother of two, but according to sources close to the growing family, she’s already getting some help from an important person.

The makeup mogul and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed their second child together on February 2. The baby boy, Wolf Webster, has only been home for less than two weeks, but it looks like he’s already bonding with his big sister, 4-year-old Stormi.

Stormi has been “helping out with [her] baby brother,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is the cutest big sister.”

The source continued, “Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on. Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot.”

As for their firstborn, the insider noted that she is “doing well” and is “very gentle” with her baby brother.

“She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him,” the source explained.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced her second pregnancy back in September, letting her fans know she was expecting baby No. 2 with Scott in an Instagram video that ended with her 4-year-old kissing her mom’s belly.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Though Kylie was definitely more open with her pregnancy this time around, both her and Travis have still been laying low over the past few months, leading up to her birth. While that is partly due to her third trimester, their hiatus also came following the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, which killed 10 people.