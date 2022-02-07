Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed baby #2 on 2/2/22! What is the symbolism behind this unique date?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed baby #2, which means our beloved Stormi Webster is a big sister! The 24-year-old reality tv personality and beauty mogul took to social media to announce that she gave birth to a baby boy on February 2, 2022.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s hand. The new baby Webster arrived one day after Stormi’s birthday. Jenner captioned the image, “2/2/22.,” referring to the official date.

2/22/22 is a palindrome date, which means it is unique! Kylie Jenner gave birth on a Tuesday —or should we say on a “Twosday”? Anyways, the date fell on the second day of the week, which makes it even more special.

In numerology, the number two (2) represents the union of masculine and feminine principles, grace and power, and according to experts, brings peace and balance into relationships or situations. As reported by Numerology.com, it also represents partnerships —and for sure, Stormi will find a great companion on her baby brother.

Astrologers believe that 2/22/22 is a spiritual date that marks a new beginning and let go of the past and the negativity. It marks the end of the 222 days sequence in this century; therefore, this is the last time we will see such a combination.

The symbolism behind 222 is overall protection. Mystics believe the number is a sign of the Creator’s omnipresence, and it is also related to the presence of angels. Maybe that’s the reason why Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, called the baby “Angel Pie,” and eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Mommy of two life.”

Kylie Jenner officially confirmed that she expected her second child with Travis Scott on Tuesday, September 7th. The young businesswoman shared a heartwarming video of the moment she found out she was pregnant. The clip shows as she wakes up Scott to show him the pregnancy test that reads, “pregnant.”

Scott was there by her side with their first daughter Stormi as they headed to the doctor, who revealed she was “days away from a heartbeat.” Stormi later handed ultrasound photos to her grandma Kris Jenner who said it was “one of the happiest days of my life.”