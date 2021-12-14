Pregnant Kylie Jenner looks ready to pop at sister Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas party

Kylie Jenner could become a mother of two any day now!

The makeup mogul still hasn’t revealed her due date to the public, but it’s safe to say she’s well into her third trimester now. Kylie was photographed at her sister Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas party over the weekend, where she looked ready to pop!

In the aerial photos, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can be seen wearing a skin-tight white dress, which shows off her famous curves along with the growing bump in her belly.

Jenner first announced her pregnancy in September, surprising fans who assumed she would keep the whole thing private just as she did with her first child, Stormi Webster. While she has been more open about her journey this time around, things have been more quiet recently, leading fans to assume she’s due any day now.

Maybe Khloé had such an early Christmas bash because her little sister is due before the holiday?

Beside expecting baby number 2, Jenner is also dealing with the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy alongside her boyfriend and the father of her children, Travis Scott.

While a scrapped W Magazine spread that made its way online claimed the couple were simply co-parenting haven’t been together for two years, according to Khloé, they’re 100% a couple.

The mag described some aspects of Kylie and Travis’ unconventional relationship, claiming the pair still isn’t a couple despite expecting another child together--which is when Jenner’s sister came along to confirm the opposite.

Khloé took to the comments of a Tiktok video about the W Mag story, writing, “Wow i don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

After that, TMZ confirmed the same, reporting, “KJ and TS are 100% together at the moment -- meaning they’re romantically involved and, presumably, exclusive too. Not just that, but we’re told they were a full-blown couple when this whole profile was coming together for W Mag.”