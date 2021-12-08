Khloe Kardashian happily flips off the camera amid Tristan Thompson baby drama

‘

Khloe Kardashian was all smiles last night at the People’s Choice Awards. The Kardashian/Jenner family took home the award for The Reality Show of 2021 for their final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians but 2 Kardashians took home their own awards as Kim won The Fashion Icon Award and Khloe won The Reality TV Star of 2021. Khloe is in the middle of another Tristan Thompson paternity scandal so the recognition couldn’t have come at a better time.

©Khloe Kardashian





Khloe stepped away from social media when news broke that a woman was suing Thompson for paternity and pregnancy-related medical expenses but it’s business as usual now for the Good American founder who posted several photos of her look. While she was happily smiling in most of them there was one photo that might give a clue as to how she feels about the whole thing. In the pic, the 37-year-old is throwing up her middle finger with a sassy look on her face. “The People Choice” she captioned the pic.

©Khloe Kardashian





Khloe had comments turned off after the scandal but considering how great she looked in the photos she turned them back on. The entrepreneur was flooded with compliments as her fans hyped her up with comments like “queen“ and “iconic.” “I can not believe I won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show. Thank you all so so much! From the bottom of my heart I am truly so grateful and humbled. What an amazing journey this has been ✨” Khloe captioned a gallery of photos.