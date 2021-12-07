Khloe Kardashian receives flowers from Scott Disick after Tristan Thompson paternity allegations

Everyone is talking about Tristan Thompson’s latest paternity drama except Thompson and his on-and-off girlfriend and mother of one of his children, Khloe Kardashian. News broke last Friday that the basketball star was allegedly expecting baby #3 with a woman who is suing him for child support and pregnancy-related medical expenses, per TMZ. The details of the case are cringeworthy and it‘s been radio silent when it comes to the Kardashians. But on Sunday Khloe shared a big beautiful pink bouquet sent to her by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

©Khloe Kardashian





Khloe wrote “I love you @letthelorddbewithyou. Thank you” over the pink of flowers and while it‘s possible Scott just like to send his exes sister flowers, the timing has many believing it was an attempt at cheering her up

©GettyImages



Khloe and Scott arrive at The Saturday Night Life after party

Since news broke Khloe’s posts on Instagram have been flooded with commenters joking about the messy situation or asking her to finally leave the serial cheater once and for all. Her most recent post about migraines had hundreds of fans and haters telling her the reason she suffers from them is Thompson. She eventually turned off the comments completely and hasn’t shared anything on her main grid since the allegations came to light, but has posted long cryptic quotes on her story.

The other woman in the story is personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to a baby boy on December 3rd. In legal docs obtained by TMZ Nichols claims he offered her $75k to stay quiet. He also allegedly said he was retiring after the NBA season which would make him unemployed and according to him, will mean a smaller amount in child support. Nichols claims the baby was conceived in March of this year which is when Tristan was still publicly with Khloe.