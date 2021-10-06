True Thompson hilariously crashes mom Khloé Kardashian’s bikini shoot

Khloé Kardashian is all for showing off her body after becoming a mom...but sometimes, her little one has to join in on the fun.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed for a scantily-clad photoshoot on Tuesday, October 5, wearing a light brown string bikini made by her brand, Good American.

The first two photos show Khloé covered in sand as she shows off every curve while layinig on the beach. In the second two, she’s joined by her daughter, 3-year-old True Thompson, who has her back to the camera as she completely disregards the ongoing photoshoot and seems to work toward building a sand castle. The little one is wearing a baby pink one-peice suit.

While California stays sunny year round, its no secret that the Kardashian clan loves the holidays, and in October, they’re already preparing for the Christmas season.

In a recent interview with E! News, Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, talked about finding matching pajamas for her, Khloé, True, and her mom, MJ Shannon, for their recent The Children’s Place campaign.

“I love the holidays and there is nothing better than gathering my family together and celebrating with traditions, old and new,” the momager told E! this week. “Finding the perfect set of matching family pajamas for Khloé, True and my mom was extra special, and I love that The Children’s Place has so many styles to choose from for everyone in the family. Anyone can plan ahead with Afterpay which makes it so easy, the hardest part is picking out a favorite set of matching pjs!”

Fans already know the famous family is known for their annual holiday party, and last year, they were forced to cancel their annual Christmas Eve party for the first time in more than 40 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though!,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted at the time. “Taking this pandemic seriously is a must...Truly we are all so upset about it,” she added later.