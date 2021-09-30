Khloe Kardashian said she experienced hair loss from having COVID-19

The world witnessed Khloe Kardashian dealing with a case of COVID-19 earlier this year during the final season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ While viewers watched Kardashian document her experience and share with the cameras what she was feeling. More recently, the Good American founder shared a side effect she experienced from COVID.

©Khloe Kardashian





“My hair really fell out with COVID,” the 37-year-old said on a Twitter Space chat earlier this week. “So after, it was really a struggle for a minute.”

The reality star tested positive for COVID in early 2020 and although she had a base case, she did not experience losing her sense of taste or smell. “But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine,” she noted.

“It was really bad for a couple of days — vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold,” she said at the time. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. My chest would burn when I cough.”

According to US Weekly, Kardashian said filming during quarantine helped keep her and her famous family busy. “It gave us something to do, and even though it was such a scary time, having that distraction was nice,” she added. “But yeah, all of us — now it’s kind of our new normal — but then we were all so nervous, and so scared. No one knew what was happening.”

“It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day,” she admitted on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ last year.