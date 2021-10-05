Kim Kardashian shares pics of ‘fave couples’ Rob, Khloé, Kourtney, and Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of Rob Kardashian on October 4th at dinner with the family. The reality star has played low for the last few years, rarely making public appearances but people are always wondering what he looks like and what he’s up to. In the post, Kim shared photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis barker, and Khloé Kardashian with Rob. “Dinner with my fave couples,” she captioned the post.

©Kim Kardashian





Some were confused why she called her siblings a couple, “idk if couple is the right word kimmy” a fan wrote. But Khloé was unbothered and commented, “FOEVA @robkardashianofficial.” Despite the confusing caption others were just happy to see Rob, “I enjoy seeing Rob out and looking great ❤️,” one user wrote.

©Kim Kardashian





Unless Khloé really loves this camouflage look, this is a late post. Khloe shared photos in the same outfit on September 2nd and 8th. The pics are from Kylie Jenner’ssuper secretive 24th birthday and the decorations are exactly the same ones she had set up in the outdoor patio space of her Holmby Hills, California mansion.