Y fuera!Tristan Thompson pulls Chacal de la Trompeta’s move after a basketball fan heckled him about the Kardashians. In a video shared by TMZ, during a recent game between the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Thompson talks to stadium staff and points out a courtside fan. Immediately after, officials and NBA security confront and escort the person, who seems unbothered and raises a glass to the crowd.

As reported by the New York Post, the person made comments about Thompson’s ex Khloe Kardashian. The publication informed that although Sacramento head coach Alvin Gentry did not confirm what was said, he did say the fan said “inappropriate things” to his players.

“I don’t think it needs to be talked about or anything, but obviously it’s not anything that I’m going to tolerate people saying to my players; I know that, not without intervening and asking them to be removed,” Gentry said.

“They can say anything they want to me, or they can boo and do everything they want with the players, but there’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there.”

The Daily Memphian reporter Drew Hill also tweeted, “Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson.”

“The fan was issued a warning card,” Hill revealed, “but when he returned Gentry went back to the officials and said he wanted him gone, so the fan was kicked out.”