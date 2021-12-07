Khloé Kardashian is reportedly ‘upset’ with Tristan Thompson over recent cheating scandal

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly ‘upset’ with Tristan Thompson over his recent cheating scandal — and we don’t blame her. A source close to Kardashian revealed to People that she “knows about the baby” that Tristan Thompson has allegedly fathered with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

The news broke when Nichols took social media to share she was expecting a baby from Thompson. She also sued the NBA player for child support and pregnancy-related fees.

Maralee alleged that they conceived the baby in March and that she hopes they can come to an agreement and become a family. According to documents obtained by the publication, Tristan “confessed to having sex with the personal trainer on at least one occasion.”

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nichols claims he offered her $75k to stay quiet. He also allegedly said he was retiring after the NBA season, which would make him unemployed and, according to him, will mean a smaller amount in child support.

“Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again,” says the source. “She just can‘t believe that he is going to be a dad again.” According to the insider, Kardashian and Thompson were together in March. “It’s just a sad situation to her,” the person adds.

The source also revealed that people close to Kardashian told her “over and over again” not to take Thompson back; however, she gave him multiple chances “because she always believed that he would change.”

“She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people,” they say. “She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her,” says the source.

“Khloe‘s family always tried to support her,” they add. “They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.”