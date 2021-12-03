Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly ‘inseparable’ amid anticipation for baby #2

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott await the arrival of their second baby, the pair reportedly can’t get enough of one another.

While the couple anticipates becoming a family of four, they’re laying low and spending as much quality time with family as possible.

“She’s been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes,” a source close to Kylie told E! News this week. “She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready.”

The couple‘s firstborn, 3-year-old Stormi Webster, is also gearing up for being a big sister.

“Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long,” the source said. “She‘s fully aware and is very excited.”

As for the rapper, who is still keeping quiet following the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, he is there for Kylie and whatever she needs.

“Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy,” the source added. “They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come.”

It has been three months since the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy to fans in early September, though she still hasn’t revealed how far along she is. After making the announcement--a surprise given how private she was the first time around--the billionaire went on to make a handful of appearances during New York Fashion Week, baring her bump in unique ensembles.

As previously mentioined, the pair have both stopped posting to social media and making public appearances since the Astroworld tragedy on November 5, which saw hundreds of concertgoers injured and 10 people dying from injuries sustained at the concert.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram statement following the incident. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway [sic] by yesterday‘s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”