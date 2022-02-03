Kim Kardashian throws all-pink pajama party for BFF Natalie Halcro’s birthday

We’ve all been to our fair share of pajama parties...but probably not on a private jet.

Kim Kardashian is taking sleepovers to the next level by celebrating her friend’s birthday with a PJ party on a private plane. On February 2, influencer Natalie Halcro turned 34, a milestone she celebrated alongside Kim K and their friend Olivia Pearson.

In honor of her special day, the SKIMS founder decked both of her BFFs out in all-pink fits from her loungewear brand’s new Valetine’s Day collection. All three women looked comfy and cute while wearing the matching sets aboard a private jet, which Kim went on to post about on Instagram.

“Pajama Party on the PJ for @nataliehalcro’s birthday!!!!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote in her caption. “Love you Nat! Def a member of the ride or die club.”

Pearson also jumped into the comments to show her support, writing, “PJ’s on the PJ. HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAT.”

This post comes following another photo op from the three friends, which Kim posted to social media just a few days prior.

In a post she captioned, “Moon Manifestations,” the SKIMS founder and her gal pals are pictured mid-strut as they walk by a pool in a tropical location. Kardashian and Pearson are both wearing black outfits while Halcro stands out in an animal print dress.

“Full moon vibezzzzzz,” Olivia commented. Natalie added, “Moon manifestations.”