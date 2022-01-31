Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson visit a friend’s house in Beverly Hills amid his LA house hunt

Now that he’s dating one of the most famous women in the world, it’s only right PeteDavidson considers a move to one of the most famous neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Though his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, is a known resident of Calabasas, the Saturday Night Live star could be considering a pad about 30 minutes away in Beverly Hills. Following reports that the comedian is looking for a second residence on the West Coast to be closer to Kim, the pair were spotted visiting a friend’s home in the affluent neighborhood.

For their outting, the couple was matching from head-to-toe in all-black ensembles, even down to the black sunglasses and protective face masks. Kardashian went for a more fitted look with leggings and a curve-hugging hoodie, finishing the look with some classic Vans sneakers. Davidson kept it even more casual in some looser sweats, some striped socks, and a pair of black slides.

There’s still no word on whether or not Pete is close to making a purchase on a second property in LA, but considerinng how inseperable him and Kim seem, it’s only a matter of time.

Just like the rest of the world, Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was just as surprised to see the SKIMS mogul getting close to the Saturday Night Live star.

“She was just as surprised as everyone else when she found out they were into each other. But she seriously couldn’t be happier,” a source told Hollywood Life of Khloé’s thoughts on her sister’s relationship.