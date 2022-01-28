Pete Davidson is reportedly looking for property in LA to be close to Kim Kardashian

Despite Kanye West doing everything in his power to get his wife back, it looks like things betweenKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are getting serious.

According to new reports, the Staten Island native is spending a lot more time in Los Angeles, which now has him looking at properties in the sunny city.

“Pete’s been spending more time in LA to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

This news comes after Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live star went on a high-profiile double date with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. On Tuesday, January 25, the pair went to the billionaire’s house for a lavish dinner party, proving their life in Los Angeles is becoming pretty serious.

“They arrived and left together,” the source adds of their recent rendezvouz.

Despite spending more time on the West Coast than his hub in New York City, an NBC spokesperson recently denied rumors that Pete had been skipping out on his SNL responsibilities because of his new relationship.

“No rehearsals have been missed,” the spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement earlier this month. “It’s not true.”

If you need any more evidence that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s relationship with Davidson is getting serious, look no further than their recent vacation. During Saturday Night Live’s holiday break, Pete traveled to the Bahamas with Kim shortly after the new year.

“Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months,” an insider told Us at the time. “Pete will be filming, and Kim is launching some new products, so they’ll still be able to see each other, but this is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months.”

Though people doubted their relationship early on, it looks like things between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian aren’t slowing down any time soon.