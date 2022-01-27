Kim Kardashian spotted while snapping stills in a shiny silver SKIMS bikini

Kim Kardashian and her whole family are constantly getting accused of photoshopping their Instagram posts, but new paparazzi pics of the reality star prove she looks just as good in candid snaps.

While the multihyphenate hasn’t actually confirmed her beloved shapewear line SKIMS is getting into swimwear, her recent influx in bikini photoshoots sure do make it look that way. Plus, on a recent photo of her lounging in a bright blue suit, she tagged the brand, basically confirming their foray into swimsuits is coming soon.

Joined by her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, Kim was spotted taking some more swimsuit pics at the beach this week. While all three ladies were rocking suits that seem to be from the upcoming line, kim stole the show in a skimpy silver set with sunglasses to match.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked every bit like her photos as she strutted across the beach and moved her hair out of her face, keeping on the same string bikini botoms as she changed from a more revealing triangle top into a high-neck one of the same fabric.

As for her friends, Halcro wore a longsleeve suit with a plunging neckline in a darker grey than Kim. Pierson also chose long sleeves, wearing a mock neck swimsuit top in a silver color similar to Kardashian’s, pairing the top with matching high-cut bottoms.

According to reports from Page Six, when Kim first filed her trademark for Skims in 2019, her application included swimwear, beach cover-ups and swim caps. It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn’t worried about competition as her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have already launched swimwear lines under Good American and Kylie Swim.

With all of the swimswear content she’s been posting recently, it seems like SKIMS’ latest launch can’t be much further away.