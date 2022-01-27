Did Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez, have a double date?

If you thought Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship couldn’t get more interesting then get ready because for some reason the couple is hanging out with Jeff Bezos. TMZ reported Wednesday that the couple was spotted arriving at Bezos‘ estate in Los Angeles on Tuesday night and, they spent “Several hours” together.

The couple drove Kim’s car and then headed to his hotel in Beverly Hills.

It’s unclear why Kardsian and Davidsoon went to the billionaires house but if Lauren Sanchez was there, it ocould have been a double date!

Bezos isn’t the only person Kardashian made time for this week. On Monday, she had lunch with Chelsea and Hillary Clinton at Hot & Cool Cafe in L.A. There was also a camera crew and sources told TMZ its for “Gutsy Women” which is hosted produced by the Clinton women on Apple TV+.

Pete has been leaving his Staten island homeland more often since getting with Kardashian. A source told TMZ, he’s been working on the west coast and finds every excuse to spend time with his dream girl.

The Saturday Night Live star has likely been helping Kardashian heal from her public divorce with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The rapper has been publicly blasting Kardashian and her family with bold claims. He even dissed her parenting skills in his new song “Eazy,“ with The Game.