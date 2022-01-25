Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore and Madonna honor Thierry Mugler with emotional tributes

The world of fashion is mourning the death of the fashion legend and creative visionaire Thiery Mugler, with many stars, supermodels and celebrities sharing emotional messages to honor the life and artistry of the talented fashion designer.

Now Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore and Madonna have opened up about their friendship with Mugler, praising his innovative work and sharing their appreciation for his iconic creations.

Demi Moore shared a throwback post from her 1993 film ‘Indecent Proposal,’ wearing one of the most iconic black gowns in movies, designed by Mugler himself. The actress described it as “THE dress,” adding, “it was an honor to wear one of Thierry Mugler‘s iconic designs. The world will miss his genius.“

The famous Kardashian, who served as muse for the designer for the 2019 Met Gala, admitted she would “never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant.”

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

“Manfred Thierry Mugler My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you,” Kim continued, “There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much.”

The French designer was also known for dressing Madonna during the 90s, including the iconic 1986 gold sequinned strapless dress that she wore for Life Magazine.

The singer took to Instagram to post a photo wearing the dress and wrote, “Thank you Thierry Mugler for making this beautiful dress,” adding, “Your creations will live forever.