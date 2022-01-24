Remembering Thierry Mugler: Beyonce, Irina Shayk, Marc Jacobs and more honor the legendary designer

Thierry Mugler, the fashion legend and creative visionaire, known for creating iconic and groundbreaking designs worn by Beyonce, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Madonna, Cardi B, Kylie Minogue, and more, has died at 73.

Now the world of fashion is mourning once again, following the death of former Vogue editor André Leon Talley, with many of his celebrity friends writing emotional tributes and remembering the glamorous and futuristic work of Mugler, including Diana Ross who wrote on Twitter: “I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives.”

Coco Rocha posted a touching message and a video from 1995, describing him as a true genius designer, while Irina Shayk wrote a touching message with a recent photograph, “u will always be missed by your Russian,” she added.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the French designer’s team posted on social media to announce the news.

Mugler, who launched his brand in the early 1970s, found success in the fashion industry and made an incredible cultural impact throughout many decades, remaining relevant and showcasing his talent with recent designs, including Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala outfit.

Marc Jacobs also posted a touching tribute for Mugler, writing: “Thank you for sharing your wildest fantasies.” Linda Evangelista shared one of his incredible looks on Instagram, while Trace Ellis Ross remembered him for giving her the besr 18th present, “I had the honor of walking for @muglerofficial twice: 1991 & 1992.”