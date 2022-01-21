Kim Kardashian’s new Tiffany & Co. campaign reminds fans of a classic ‘KUWTK’ moment

Kim Kardashian just can’t get away from one of her most embarassing moments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 20 to post her latest brand deal: a jewelry campaign for Tiffany & Co.

©Kim Kardashian





The photoshoot features Kardashian in a mockneck nude one-peice swimsuit as she models three pairs of Tiffany & Co. earrings along with two rings, all from their Knot collection. As she shows off the jewels, she goes for a dip in some seriously blue water, hopping into the pool with a full face of makeup.

“Soaking up the sun in my @tiffanyandco Knot Jewelry,” she wrote in her caption while using the hashtag #TiffanyPartner.

While it goes without saying that Kim looks absolutely stunning in these photos, longtime fans of the Skims mogul immediately drew a connection between this photoshoot and a classic Keeping Up With The Kardashians moment.

©Kim Kardashian





If you’ll recall, prior to her relationship with Kanye West, Kardashian was briefly married to NBA player Kris Humphries. During one episode that documented their relationship, Kim loses her diamond earring after the baller playfully throws her into the ocean in Bora Bora.

As the reality star is sobbing over her lost earring, her sister Kourtney Kardashian uttered the now-famous line: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Eventually, Kylie Jenner found the diamond earring and all was well in the Kardashian-Jenner clan--but still, fans will never let Kim live down that moment. The comments section of her Tiffany & Co. campaign is filled with references to the hilarious moment.

©Kim Kardashian





“I lost my diamond earring,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Don’t lose those earrings Kim remember there are people who are starving.”

While Kim was far from broke when she lost that diamond earring, she’s a billionaire now, so it’s safe to say she wouldn’t be so freaked out over losing a diamond or two.