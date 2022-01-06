Nobody likes spending some quality time at the beach more than celebrities.

After a long year of acting, influencing, and Instagramming, a lot of our favorite stars decided to take a much-needed break to relax on the beach. 2021 was stressful for everyone, so we don’t blame them for wanting to unwind and begin the New Year on a calm note.

From Kim Kardashian to Alessandra Ambrosio, check out some of the celebs who have been spending the first week of the year on the beach in their best bikinis.