Madonna and her boyfriend enjoy a private late-night Italian dinner

Madonna knows how to wine and dine. The iconic singer had a late-night dinner with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, California, where they had the entire restaurant to themselves. The modern Italian dinner closes at midnight and, the 63 and 27-year-old arrive around 12:30 am. She happily held on to her boo and, Williams made sure to flash a smile at the paparazzi.



Madonna rocked a purple satin leopard print pajama-style outfit and stayed warm with a black coat, leather fingerless gloves, and a black crocodile Hermes bag with diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. You can see just how tall her boyfriend is since she was wearing what looks like very high platforms heels.

The “Like a Virgin” singer has been dating her backup dancer for about three years. He auditioned to be a backup on her Rebel Heart Tour and became a regular dancer at all her shows. People began speculating they were dating in 2018 during her Madama X Tour. Williams is seemingly close with her kids too, as they toured Italy together in the summer of 2021, per Page Six.