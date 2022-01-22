Madonna and her boyfriend enjoy a private late-night Italian dinner

Madonna knows how to wine and dine. The iconic singer had a late-night dinner with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, California, where they had the entire restaurant to themselves. The modern Italian dinner closes at midnight and, the 63 and 27-year-old arrive around 12:30 am. She happily held on to her boo and, Williams made sure to flash a smile at the paparazzi.
Madonna rocked a purple satin leopard print pajama-style outfit and stayed warm with a black coat, leather fingerless gloves, and a black crocodile Hermes bag with diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. You can see just how tall her boyfriend is since she was wearing what looks like very high platforms heels.
The “Like a Virgin” singer has been dating her backup dancer for about three years. He auditioned to be a backup on her Rebel Heart Tour and became a regular dancer at all her shows. People began speculating they were dating in 2018 during her Madama X Tour. Williams is seemingly close with her kids too, as they toured Italy together in the summer of 2021, per Page Six.
Madonna, Kanye West, Julia Fox, and Floyd Mayweather gather at a private party at Delilah
Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox shows love to Madonna and her big family
Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox shows love to Madonna and her big family
Lourdes Leon join Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day suggestive campaign
Of course, the age gap is always a topic of conversation, even though Madonna’s famous male counterparts will date women that are sometimes barely legal. But of course, the revolutionary artist isn’t going to let haters get to her. She told Harpers Bazaar in 2017, “I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable.” Madonna went on to say women should own their sexuality regardless of their age. “I believe women should own their sexuality and sexual expression. I don‘t believe there’s a certain age where you can‘t say and feel and be who you want to be,” she said.
Plus, in 2015 on The Ellen Show, Ellen DeGeneres asked her what the youngest guy is she’s ever dated and, Madonna said in the last six years, the youngest guy she has dated was 22. Williams is 27 now but was 22 at the time, so she could have been talking about the dancer.
However, Madonna seemed agitated and asked, “Why is everyone so obsessed?” “Age is a number,” she said to the host. “I think people just don’t like it when I have fun she added.” DeGeneres then called out the double standard and said, “I think it‘s fantastic. And men date younger women all the time and, nobody says anything about it.” “What’s wrong with women dating younger men?” DeGeneres asked.