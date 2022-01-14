Kanye West is giving Julia Fox an immersive experience into his life. After meeting in Miami and having highly publicized dates in New York City, the rapper flew with the actress to Los Angeles to spend some time with Ye’s famous friends, including Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and others.

©GrosbyGroup



Antonio Brown, Madonna, Kanye West, Julia Fox, and Floyd Mayweather gather at a private party at Delilah

The group of A-listers gathered at Delilah, a modern-day supper club with fine dining and vibed to the rhythm of Drake’s song “Come Thru” and other jams. Part of the crew got cozy and touchy while sitting on a couch inside a private room at the celebrity hotspot.

“They all had dinner in the private dining room. They came separately but just ended up having dinner together,” a source tells People. “Kanye and Julia wouldn‘t leave each other’s sides,” the insider said, referring to Fox’s leg draping over West.

©GrosbyGroup



Madona, Kanye West, Julia Fox, Floyd Mayweather & Antonio Brown

After the unexpected reunion, West and Fox continued their PDA session and kissed outside the place. The pair confirmed their relationship after meeting on New Year’s Eve in 2021; however, the Uncut Gems star recently said that she and the rapper don’t have a label on her Forbidden Fruits podcast. Fox also denied that her relationship with West was a PR stunt.

“There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t,” she said. “Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment, and I don’t have any expectations — there are no labels, none of that. It‘s just people that make each other feel better.”

According to People, a source close to Ye said that despite their relationship, “he’s still telling people that he wants to have Kim [Kardashian] back, and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so.”