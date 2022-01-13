Are Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian rebuilding their friendship?

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian are leaving negativity and drama behind. According to Larsa, she and Kim apologized to each other and are now better. “I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” she told Us Weekly. “We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

“People have disagreements with their friends all the time, but because of who we are, it’s just so magnified. In reality, it’s like, you know, maybe I could have navigated it different. Someone else could have navigated [it] different,” she continued.

©GettyImages



Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian West, Maria Menounos and Carla DiBello pose for a selfie as they attend Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub inside MGM Grand on July 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“But at this point in [time], like, we’ve all apologized. We’re all in a good place. We’re all living our best lives. We’re all focusing on our families. We’re happy for each other. I couldn’t be happier for them, and I know they couldn’t be happier for me, and you know, that’s where it is,” that star assures.

Kim and Larsa‘s feud began in summer 2020 when allegedly Kanye West persuaded Kim to cut ties with the ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen.

The drama magnified when the rest of the Kardashians unfollowed Larsa on Instagram. “The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn’t bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted,” a source told Entertainment Tonight; however, Larsa revealed to the Hollywood Raw podcast that Kanye was the reason. “If Kanye feels like he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me,” she said.

Larsa said she is also “happy” with Kim’s newest relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. “If they’re happy, I’m happy. I just want her to be happy,” the Real Housewives of Miami star said.

Despite Kim’s new relationship with Pete and recent court filings to become legally single, Kanye West, now legally named “Ye,” will not stop fighting to get her back. Last year, Ye made desperate pleas for Kim in front of their kids North and Saint at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

A source close to Ye told People, “her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn‘t mean he’s going to stop fighting to win her back.” However, the rapper seemed to have a change of mind after meeting Julia Fox.