New couple alert? Kanye West goes on a second date with Julia Fox

As HOLA! USA previously reported, Julia Fox wasn’t sure if she would see Kanye “Ye” West again; however, the uncertainty quickly faded, and the rapper and actress enjoyed a night out in New York City.

West and the 31-year-old star went to Broadway‘s August Wilson Theatre with friends to see the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play. According to People, Ye, Julia, and their friends went backstage to meet and chat with the cast. After spending around 45 minutes with the actors, they headed to dinner.

“[Kanye] loved the show,” a source told the publication. “He‘s a fan of Jeremy, so he flew in to see the play and came with friends.” It is also reported that West and Fox arrived separately but sat next to each other, and he “was very happy to be there.”

The insider also said that “he was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia stayed for the whole after talk. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him.”

West and Fox’s outing comes after they were seen having dinner at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Saturday, January 1. According to TMZ, sources close to the rapper assure that it‘s nothing serious, and Ye is enjoying single life while finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.