Kim Kardashian is the absolute owner of the home she once shared with her estranged husband, Kanye West. Therefore, the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, decided to drop a few million in the single-story house directly across the street from his previous mansion.

The New York Post reported that Ye’s five-bedroom, four-bathroom house cost him $4.5 million. The star paid $421,000 over the seller’s asking price to secure the property and be close to his beloved family. According to the listing, this is the first time the modest and dated Hidden Hills house hit the market in 67 years.

©HOLA!/Google Maps



The single-story house is directly across the street from his previous mansion

Per the records and publication, the 44-year-old “Donda” singer went on escrow on Dec. 20 under the LLC, Spruce Blue Trust.

A source close to the artist reveals that Ye purchased to be close to his kids, and it is not another desperate move to get back with Kim Kardashian. It is essential to highlight that multiple times, and he has expressed his interest to “get his family back together.”

“It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,” the insider said.

It is unknown if West will hire the same interior designer that helped him and Kim decorates their former marital home.

In October, we reported that Kardashian paid $23 million to West for the Hidden Hills home. The former couple is finalizing their divorce, and Kardashian is making sure to secure the properties for herself the four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2 — she shares with the rapper.

Take a look at Ye’s new property.