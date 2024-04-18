Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
International media are closely following Zendaya during her promotional tour for “Challengers,” where she plays a tennis champion. Her outfits hint at what to expect when the movie directed by Luca Guadagnino premieres worldwide on April 26, featuring sporty staples like polo shirts and pleated miniskirts.
Watch the trailer for this tennis-themed rom-com
Related
Zendaya and Coco Gauff fangirl over each other online
Zendaya almost didn’t wear the famous metal Mugler suit to the ‘Dune’ premiere
Zendaya traveled from London to Milan for the film’s photocall, where she continued showcasing several stunning looks. See below the latest two minidresses she wore.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!