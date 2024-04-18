International media are closely following Zendaya during her promotional tour for “Challengers,” where she plays a tennis champion. Her outfits hint at what to expect when the movie directed by Luca Guadagnino premieres worldwide on April 26, featuring sporty staples like polo shirts and pleated miniskirts.

Watch the trailer for this tennis-themed rom-com

Zendaya traveled from London to Milan for the film’s photocall, where she continued showcasing several stunning looks. See below the latest two minidresses she wore.