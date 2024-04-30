From his breakthrough roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Narcos” to his more recent appearances in “The Mandalorian” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” Pedro Pascal has solidified himself not only as a versatile performer but also as a style icon.

Embracing his Latino heritage, Pascal infuses his wardrobe with a unique blend of classic elegance and contemporary flair, effortlessly elevating even the most straightforward basics. Let’s delve into the Pedro Pascal style guide to discover how the Latino actor masters the art of fashion.