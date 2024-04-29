The White House Correspondents‘ Dinner is not just a gathering of political elites and media personalities; it’s a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and the vital role of journalism in a democracy. This year, the event took on special significance as President Joe Biden welcomed journalists, artists, and cultural figures, including prominent Latinos who added their voices to the free press.

Among the notable Latino figures in attendance were Boris Sanchez, Rosario Dawson, and Yamiche Alcindor. Their presence highlighted the importance of Latino representation in media and the arts, reflecting the rich tapestry of American culture.