Lauren Sanchez wears a red corset dress for White House dinner with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement. The journalist, pilot, author and philanthropist wore a stunning corset dress for a dinner at the White House, which she attended with her fiancé Jeff Bezos.

©GettyImages



Sanchez and Bezos at the White House

Sanchez wore an off the shoulder red gown that was form fitting, with some details at the top that gave it a corset-like look. The top part of her outfit had an intricate lace design, showing off her stomach and then blending into the bottom half of the dress, which looked like a silky material.

She rounded out the look with golden open toed heels and a silver clutch purse. In the case of accessories and jewelry, she kept the attention on the dress, wearing some earrings and rings.

Sanchez shared a closer look at the outfit on her social media, revealing that she’d also gotten a haircut. The Instagram post shows different angles on her outfit and a photo taken at the end of the evening, where she was seen eating some pizza at home. “How it started …how it ended. Such a beautiful evening in DC. Can’t wait to show you more tomorrow,” she captioned the post.

The look received a lot of love from her followers, with Jessica Alba sharing her support. “The look head to toe is Everything!” she wrote, adding some fire emojis and a heart.

More details on the White House dinner

The White House dinner was a black tie event hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, honoring Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko. It was attended by various members of the media, politics, and entertainment world, including Robert De Niro, his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, president Bill Clinton, his wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and more.