Fat Joe presents former President Bill Clinton with now sold-out Air Force 1s sneakers

Joseph Antonio Cartagena, better known as Fat Joe, is not just a legendary rapper but also a man with a heart of gold. In a heartwarming encounter that made headlines, the “Lean Back” Latino star had the unique privilege of meeting former U.S. President Bill Clinton at a Clinton Foundation event. However, what made this encounter truly special was the surprise gift that Fat Joe had in store for the former U.S. leader.

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2023 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 18, 2023 in New York City.

The momentous meeting between Fat Joe and Bill Clinton was captured in a video the rapper shared on his Instagram account. In the video, the Puerto Rican star can be seen approaching Clinton with a sense of excitement. He told Clinton he had a “special delivery” just for him. With great anticipation, the former president awaited the surprise.

Fat Joe opened the box and pulled out a pair of sneakers - the “Blackout” Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1s. These sneakers, a collaboration between Fat Joe’s Terror Squad and Nike, had garnered significant attention and acclaim in the fashion world. Upon receiving this unique gift, Clinton exclaimed with genuine surprise, “Wow!”

As the rapper presented the sneakers to Clinton, someone asked if Bill Clinton was now an honorary member of the Terror Squad; Fat Joe humorously replied, “He’s an honorary member of the [Terror] Squad.”

In the video, Fat Joe also took a moment to express his deep appreciation for the former president. He said, “But I love you so much. So many years you fought for the people. We love you. I’m a huge fan of yours. Thank you so much for what you did for us.”

Following the encounter, Fat Joe took to Instagram again to share a black-and-white photo of Bill Clinton, who was casually seated on a couch, proudly wearing his new sneakers. In the caption, the rapper wrote, “YESTERDAYS PRICE TSAF1 @upnyc 🚀🚀🚀 BILL!!!!”

Notably, the “Blackout” Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers had gone on sale just days before the meeting and had already become highly sought-after items in the fashion world. Their subsequent sell-out status only added to the prestige of the gift presented to Clinton.