You might have noticed that skinny jeans have been slowly becoming less popular. But this doesn’t mean that denim is not present in fashion, as there is a variety of baggy jeans in the market that can be styled for almost every occasion, proving the rise of wide-leg and bootcut jeans among our favorite celebrities.

From Sasha Obama to Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, here are some of the best looks worn by celebrities, as we make the transition from summer to fall.