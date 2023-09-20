Street Style - September 2023 - New York Fashion Week©GettyImages
Camila Alves McConaughey’s flowy maxi dresses are the perfect summer to fall transition looks

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Camila Alves McConaughey has been having some fun with her recent fashion moments, joining the maxi dress trend that many other celebrities have embraced, but putting her own twist into it, creating glamorous and stunning ensembles.

The 41-year-old Brazilian model was photographed at the Altuzarra fashion show in New York City wearing a sheer maxi dress in blue, which featured an intricate pattern in black. Camila looked sophisticated and comfortable showcasing the flowy ensemble and completing the look with metallic strappy sandals and a soft glam makeup look.

Celebrity Sightings In NEW YORK - September 11, 2023©GettyImages

Camila styled her signature brunette hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look which included a pink lip and dark eyeshadow. She also paired the outfit with hoop earrings and matching bracelets, giving her best pose as she made her way into the fashion show.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2023©GettyImages

Just last week the model chose an edgier look, showcasing another flowy midi dress in leopard print featuring a leg slit. Camila dressed the part as she attended the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in New York City, looking stunning in the cape dress, paired with black strappy heels, big sunglasses, and statement rings.

©Instagram

It seems Camila loves to look comfortable and chic, as she showed her look during Labor Day on Instagram, which consisted of a one-shoulder flowy dress with a colorful pattern. Earlier this summer Camila wore a white cottagecore dress, as well as a blue maxi dress during her family vacation with her husband Matthew McConaughey, and their kids.

©Instagram

