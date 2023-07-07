Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves ask fans to be ‘respectful’ to son Levi as he joins social media

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are asking fans to be kind and respectful to their son Levi, as they celebrate his 15th birthday. The celebrity couple shared a video, revealing that they are “a little nervous” about letting their son use social media, however, they think he is ready to use Instagram.

The pair marked his birthday celebration with the announcement. “We are allowing you Levi, today on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe,” the actor said. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” Camila explained, adding that they have been “talking about it for three years now.”

“I want to let all of y’all know you’re getting a very cool and respectful young man, Levi McConaughey, coming at you, and I hope you can all do your best to treat him the same way. Levi, enjoy the adventure, sharing your story and expressing yourself and exchanging with the people out there,” the Hollywood star said.

They also explained that they want to let their son express and share his life on the social media platform. “He knows where he’s going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell, to share,” they declared.

Levi shared his first post on Instagram, making a reel about his hobbies and interests, which include surfing, playing guitar, and swimming. “Hi, I’m Levi,” he says, with the voice of his dad in the background, quoting a phrase from the film ‘Dazed and Confused.’ “Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they’re gonna try to get you to follow.