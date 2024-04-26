Jaden Smith is all smiles skating in New York City in stylish outfit

Jaden Smith was spotted having a fun time in New York City. The 25-year-old singer was seen skating around Soho wearing a stylish all-black ensemble, which included wide-leg trousers, and a matching bomber jacket.

Jaden was photographed wearing black shoes, a black T-shirt, and a pink beanie. He was all smiles enjoying the day in NYC greeting some of his fans, and taking selfies with them. He was photographed wearing dark sunglasses, showing off his outfit, and accompanied by his team. The star has made headlines recently for his incredible style, alongside his sister Willow Smith.

His latest fashion moment comes after his collaboration with New Balance was unveiled. The actor wore the MSFTSrep 0.01 sneakers to skate around the city and paired the look with a New Balance black top. The new sneakers, described as a classic-inspired model, are set to be released today, April 26.

Jaden is known to be dating singer and influencer Sab Zada, the pair went public with their relationship recently, and have been romantically linked since 2020. “Album soon I been distracted,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing photos with Sab, who released her latest EP last summer.

Jaden was recently spotted at Coachella surrounded by his friends, including Justin Bieber. The pair are known to be longtime friends and have even worked together in the past. This time the two musicians were seen sharing a sweet friendly moment that went viral earlier this month.

The moment was captured by a fan, who recorded Smith sneaking up on Bieber from behind and hugging him. Once Bieber notices Smith, he begins to dance, with the two laughing together. Bieber then kisses Smith’s cheek, as Smith proceeds to greet his friends.

WILLOW SMITH ANNOUNCES THE NEW RELEASE DATE OF HER FIRST BOOK:

“I’ve been working on this historical fiction for over 4 years & I couldn’t be more excited to see what aspects of the story will incite more catharsis for you all,” Willow previously revealed. The book tells the story of the Vikings, “one that has been lost to the mists of time: the saga of the dark queen.”

Willow shared a video announcing the book will come out May 7. ““Black Shield Maiden” is my love letter to all the powerful and beautiful stories that have been lost in time,” she declared.