Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith have adorable Coachella reunion

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith had a sweet reunion. The two, who’ve known each other for most of their lives and have collaborated on the song “Never Say Never,” reunited at Coachella over the weekend.

The moment was captured on camera by a fan, who recorded Smith sneaking up on Bieber from behind and hugging him. Once Bieber notices Smith, he begins to dance, with the two laughing together. Bieber then kisses Smith’s cheek, as Smith proceeds to greet his friends.

Bieber wore an all off-white look, matching a white sweater, a beige shirt, and some cream colored shorts. He rounded out the look with a matching hat and some sneakers. Smith wore a more colorful look, pairing a tight t-shirt with a light blue puffer vest, and some blue cargo shorts.

The fond greeting was discussed by many fans in the comments section. “That’s how I greet my homies,” wrote a viewer.

Bieber and Smith have been friends for years, with the two often supporting each other on their concerts and personal projects. They were last seen together this January, when they had dinner with a group of friends, including Kendall Jenner, at Wally’s restaurant in Beverly Hills.

©GettyImages



Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith

Bieber’s Coachella experience

Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, attended Coachella and enjoyed various performances. Hailey shared a video of Bieber’s surprise appearance onstage, where he joined the singer Tems for their song “Essence.”

“Oh hey baby,” Hailey captioned the post, which showed a snippet of Bieber’s and Tems’ performance. She also shared a video of the closing moments of Bieber’s performance, which showed him smiling due to the crowd’s rapturous applause. She added a blushing emoji.