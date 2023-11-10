Hailey Bieber gives a tour of her and Justin’s kitchen and shows off his art

It should come as no surprise that Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber have a gorgeous kitchen. The model recently shared a YouTube video giving fans an inside look into their $25M mansion and the marble, spotless space where she cooks her meals.





Amid some of the items in her kitchen are a stone and oven, seasons and spices, truffle oil, a crockpot, and a butter dish. She also revealed that she is a big fan of air frying and has two in her kitchen.



The couple is also well caffeinated with a coffee station with an espresso machine and matcha machine. Among the most interesting things in the kitchen were art pieces by Justin.



There were two framed art pieces that said “THE KITCHEN” and “GOT MILK,” created by the “Baby” singer. Hailey said she loved the story behind them because they were in another part of the house without any writing on them, “and then my husband decided to put his own spin on them.” “Which I thought was actually really really fun,” she added.





The Biebers purchased the $25.8 million mansion in Beverly Park, an exclusive Beverly Hills gated community in 2020. TMZ reported at the time the 11,000-sq. ft. mansion sits on a 2.5-acre estate and has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Hailey said in the video she “was top to bottom heavily involved in the design of the house in general, but even more so with the kitchen,” because it’s a space she spends a lot of time in, especially entertaining. “So even on Super Bowl Sunday, we had a big Super Bowl party. I like connecting over food, so I do feel like we spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” she explained.

The home also has a home gym, a movie theater, a library that opens up to a garden, a master suite with its own patio, an outdoor fireplace, an infinity-edged swimming pool, a koi pond, and a full-size tennis court.