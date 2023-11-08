In a shocking incident that unfolded on Tuesday, November 7, Brazil and Al Hilal forward Neymar had a close encounter with danger as rulebreakers targeted his daughter’s maternal family home. The house, belonging to Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar’s newborn daughter Maive, was invaded and robbed by a group of criminals.

According to reports from the R7 newspaper, Bruna’s parents were present in the house during the incident, and the intruders tied them but thankfully left unharmed.

©GettyImages



Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s family home faces terrifying robbery

Local authorities swiftly responded swiftly, specifically the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM). It was determined that one of the suspects involved in the crime had ties to the condominium where the Biancardi family resides, which allegedly facilitated the unlawful entry of the other criminals.

According to several reports, two intruders were armed and appeared to be searching for Bruna and Maive. Fortunately, they were not at the residence when the intrusion occurred.

The alarm was raised by vigilant neighbors who sensed something was amiss in the vicinity. They promptly contacted the authorities, who swiftly surrounded the property and apprehended one of the suspects. The remaining criminals escaped with high-end handbags, watches, and valuable jewelry.

In the wake of this incident, local law enforcement is actively pursuing leads to bring the culprits to justice.