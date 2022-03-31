David and Victoria Beckham victims of break-in and burglary of their London mansion

Victoria and David Beckham were the victims of a break-in, as it was reported by The Sun, revealing that their London mansion had been burglarized by a masked intruder, who stole money valuables and belongings from the family in late February.

Members of the family were still inside the property when the robbery took place, including their 10-year-old daughter Harper. The family was downstairs while the intruder entered the upstairs bedroom of the couple.

Later in the day 17-year-old Cruz Beckham returned home and discovered broken glass in the bedroom, with a close source detailing the incident, stating that “the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area.”

“Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off,” the source shared, adding that “the security at the house is very good, both physically and technically,” and revealing that the family was still “shaken up” following the break-in, however no one was hurt.

“The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family,” the source said.

Authorities confirmed that a current investigation is taking place, to determine the identity of the traspasser and potential accomplices, “The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20.30 and 23.30 on Monday, February 28,” London police revealed.